500 Brazilian reais to Gambian dalasis

Convert BRL to GMD at the real exchange rate

500 brl
6,295.10 gmd

R$1.000 BRL = D12.59 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.590213.3230
Low11.939011.9390
Average12.216012.5621
Change0.24%-4.60%
1 BRL to GMD stats

The performance of BRL to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5902 and a 30 day low of 11.9390. This means the 30 day average was 12.2160. The change for BRL to GMD was 0.24.

The performance of BRL to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.3230 and a 90 day low of 11.9390. This means the 90 day average was 12.5621. The change for BRL to GMD was -4.60.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Gambian Dalasi
1 BRL12.59020 GMD
5 BRL62.95100 GMD
10 BRL125.90200 GMD
20 BRL251.80400 GMD
50 BRL629.51000 GMD
100 BRL1,259.02000 GMD
250 BRL3,147.55000 GMD
500 BRL6,295.10000 GMD
1000 BRL12,590.20000 GMD
2000 BRL25,180.40000 GMD
5000 BRL62,951.00000 GMD
10000 BRL125,902.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Brazilian Real
1 GMD0.07943 BRL
5 GMD0.39714 BRL
10 GMD0.79427 BRL
20 GMD1.58854 BRL
50 GMD3.97136 BRL
100 GMD7.94271 BRL
250 GMD19.85678 BRL
500 GMD39.71355 BRL
1000 GMD79.42710 BRL
2000 GMD158.85420 BRL
5000 GMD397.13550 BRL
10000 GMD794.27100 BRL