Brazilian real to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Gambian dalasis is currently 12.590 today, reflecting a 0.741% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 5.450% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 12.590 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 11.789 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -1.380% decrease in value.