1,000 gip
4,638.44 qar

1.000 GIP = 4.638 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Qatari Rial
1 GIP4.63844 QAR
5 GIP23.19220 QAR
10 GIP46.38440 QAR
20 GIP92.76880 QAR
50 GIP231.92200 QAR
100 GIP463.84400 QAR
250 GIP1,159.61000 QAR
500 GIP2,319.22000 QAR
1000 GIP4,638.44000 QAR
2000 GIP9,276.88000 QAR
5000 GIP23,192.20000 QAR
10000 GIP46,384.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Gibraltar Pound
1 QAR0.21559 GIP
5 QAR1.07795 GIP
10 QAR2.15590 GIP
20 QAR4.31180 GIP
50 QAR10.77950 GIP
100 QAR21.55900 GIP
250 QAR53.89750 GIP
500 QAR107.79500 GIP
1000 QAR215.59000 GIP
2000 QAR431.18000 GIP
5000 QAR1,077.95000 GIP
10000 QAR2,155.90000 GIP