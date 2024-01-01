Gibraltar pounds to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GIP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
58,602.40 mur

1.000 GIP = 58.60 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3411.4721.6620.96718.184
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8011.7241.9471.13321.296
1 USD0.9210.786183.2061.3561.5310.89116.748
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GIP58.60240 MUR
5 GIP293.01200 MUR
10 GIP586.02400 MUR
20 GIP1,172.04800 MUR
50 GIP2,930.12000 MUR
100 GIP5,860.24000 MUR
250 GIP14,650.60000 MUR
500 GIP29,301.20000 MUR
1000 GIP58,602.40000 MUR
2000 GIP117,204.80000 MUR
5000 GIP293,012.00000 MUR
10000 GIP586,024.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 MUR0.01706 GIP
5 MUR0.08532 GIP
10 MUR0.17064 GIP
20 MUR0.34128 GIP
50 MUR0.85321 GIP
100 MUR1.70641 GIP
250 MUR4.26603 GIP
500 MUR8.53205 GIP
1000 MUR17.06410 GIP
2000 MUR34.12820 GIP
5000 MUR85.32050 GIP
10000 MUR170.64100 GIP