Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GHS to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
3,059.06 uah

1.000 GHS = 3.059 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.331.4721.6630.96718.194
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7721.7241.9471.13321.304
1 USD0.9210.787183.2031.3561.5320.89116.759
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GHS3.05906 UAH
5 GHS15.29530 UAH
10 GHS30.59060 UAH
20 GHS61.18120 UAH
50 GHS152.95300 UAH
100 GHS305.90600 UAH
250 GHS764.76500 UAH
500 GHS1,529.53000 UAH
1000 GHS3,059.06000 UAH
2000 GHS6,118.12000 UAH
5000 GHS15,295.30000 UAH
10000 GHS30,590.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UAH0.32690 GHS
5 UAH1.63449 GHS
10 UAH3.26898 GHS
20 UAH6.53796 GHS
50 UAH16.34490 GHS
100 UAH32.68980 GHS
250 UAH81.72450 GHS
500 UAH163.44900 GHS
1000 UAH326.89800 GHS
2000 UAH653.79600 GHS
5000 UAH1,634.49000 GHS
10000 UAH3,268.98000 GHS