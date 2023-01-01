250 Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GHS to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
782.30 uah

1.00000 GHS = 3.12920 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85911.084490.36191.465131.638560.950818.7216
1 GBP1.1640111.2622105.1781.705361.907221.1067421.7913
1 USD0.922150.792267183.32891.35111.511030.876817.2645
1 INR0.01106660.009507720.012000610.01621410.01813330.01052220.207185

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GHS3.12920 UAH
5 GHS15.64600 UAH
10 GHS31.29200 UAH
20 GHS62.58400 UAH
50 GHS156.46000 UAH
100 GHS312.92000 UAH
250 GHS782.30000 UAH
500 GHS1564.60000 UAH
1000 GHS3129.20000 UAH
2000 GHS6258.40000 UAH
5000 GHS15646.00000 UAH
10000 GHS31292.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UAH0.31957 GHS
5 UAH1.59786 GHS
10 UAH3.19571 GHS
20 UAH6.39142 GHS
50 UAH15.97855 GHS
100 UAH31.95710 GHS
250 UAH79.89275 GHS
500 UAH159.78550 GHS
1000 UAH319.57100 GHS
2000 UAH639.14200 GHS
5000 UAH1597.85500 GHS
10000 UAH3195.71000 GHS