Ghanaian cedis to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GHS to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
21,937 pkr

1.000 GHS = 21.94 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GHS21.93700 PKR
5 GHS109.68500 PKR
10 GHS219.37000 PKR
20 GHS438.74000 PKR
50 GHS1,096.85000 PKR
100 GHS2,193.70000 PKR
250 GHS5,484.25000 PKR
500 GHS10,968.50000 PKR
1000 GHS21,937.00000 PKR
2000 GHS43,874.00000 PKR
5000 GHS109,685.00000 PKR
10000 GHS219,370.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PKR0.04559 GHS
5 PKR0.22793 GHS
10 PKR0.45585 GHS
20 PKR0.91170 GHS
50 PKR2.27926 GHS
100 PKR4.55851 GHS
250 PKR11.39628 GHS
500 PKR22.79255 GHS
1000 PKR45.58510 GHS
2000 PKR91.17020 GHS
5000 PKR227.92550 GHS
10000 PKR455.85100 GHS