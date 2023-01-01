10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Pakistani rupees

Convert GHS to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
245,586.00 pkr

1.00000 GHS = 24.55860 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86061.086590.5561.469381.643350.952218.7872
1 GBP1.1619811.2625105.2251.707411.909551.1064421.8305
1 USD0.92040.792079183.34651.35241.512520.876417.2915
1 INR0.01104290.009503450.011998110.01622620.01814730.01051510.207465

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GHS24.55860 PKR
5 GHS122.79300 PKR
10 GHS245.58600 PKR
20 GHS491.17200 PKR
50 GHS1227.93000 PKR
100 GHS2455.86000 PKR
250 GHS6139.65000 PKR
500 GHS12279.30000 PKR
1000 GHS24558.60000 PKR
2000 GHS49117.20000 PKR
5000 GHS122793.00000 PKR
10000 GHS245586.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PKR0.04072 GHS
5 PKR0.20359 GHS
10 PKR0.40719 GHS
20 PKR0.81438 GHS
50 PKR2.03595 GHS
100 PKR4.07190 GHS
250 PKR10.17975 GHS
500 PKR20.35950 GHS
1000 PKR40.71900 GHS
2000 PKR81.43800 GHS
5000 PKR203.59500 GHS
10000 PKR407.19000 GHS