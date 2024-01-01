Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis today

Convert GHS to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
5,348.82 gmd

1.000 GHS = 5.349 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.80.7861.3441.53183.201
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8660.580.9911.12961.364
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4110.8541.4591.66290.331
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS5.34882 GMD
5 GHS26.74410 GMD
10 GHS53.48820 GMD
20 GHS106.97640 GMD
50 GHS267.44100 GMD
100 GHS534.88200 GMD
250 GHS1,337.20500 GMD
500 GHS2,674.41000 GMD
1000 GHS5,348.82000 GMD
2000 GHS10,697.64000 GMD
5000 GHS26,744.10000 GMD
10000 GHS53,488.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.18696 GHS
5 GMD0.93479 GHS
10 GMD1.86957 GHS
20 GMD3.73914 GHS
50 GMD9.34785 GHS
100 GMD18.69570 GHS
250 GMD46.73925 GHS
500 GMD93.47850 GHS
1000 GMD186.95700 GHS
2000 GMD373.91400 GHS
5000 GMD934.78500 GHS
10000 GMD1,869.57000 GHS