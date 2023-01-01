10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis

Convert GHS to GMD at the real exchange rate

10000 ghs
57945.70 gmd

1.00000 GHS = 5.79457 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS5.79457 GMD
5 GHS28.97285 GMD
10 GHS57.94570 GMD
20 GHS115.89140 GMD
50 GHS289.72850 GMD
100 GHS579.45700 GMD
250 GHS1448.64250 GMD
500 GHS2897.28500 GMD
1000 GHS5794.57000 GMD
2000 GHS11589.14000 GMD
5000 GHS28972.85000 GMD
10000 GHS57945.70000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.17258 GHS
5 GMD0.86288 GHS
10 GMD1.72575 GHS
20 GMD3.45150 GHS
50 GMD8.62875 GHS
100 GMD17.25750 GHS
250 GMD43.14375 GHS
500 GMD86.28750 GHS
1000 GMD172.57500 GHS
2000 GMD345.15000 GHS
5000 GMD862.87500 GHS
10000 GMD1725.75000 GHS