Ghanaian cedis to Algerian dinars today

Convert GHS to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
10,586.90 dzd

1.000 GHS = 10.59 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS10.58690 DZD
5 GHS52.93450 DZD
10 GHS105.86900 DZD
20 GHS211.73800 DZD
50 GHS529.34500 DZD
100 GHS1,058.69000 DZD
250 GHS2,646.72500 DZD
500 GHS5,293.45000 DZD
1000 GHS10,586.90000 DZD
2000 GHS21,173.80000 DZD
5000 GHS52,934.50000 DZD
10000 GHS105,869.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0.09446 GHS
5 DZD0.47228 GHS
10 DZD0.94456 GHS
20 DZD1.88912 GHS
50 DZD4.72281 GHS
100 DZD9.44561 GHS
250 DZD23.61403 GHS
500 DZD47.22805 GHS
1000 DZD94.45610 GHS
2000 DZD188.91220 GHS
5000 DZD472.28050 GHS
10000 DZD944.56100 GHS