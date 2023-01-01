250 Ghanaian cedis to Algerian dinars

Convert GHS to DZD at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
2899.40 dzd

1.00000 GHS = 11.59760 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86111.089590.79621.474911.645770.954118.8561
1 GBP1.1613111.2653105.4471.71291.911331.10821.8987
1 USD0.917850.790326183.33751.353751.510570.875717.3071
1 INR0.01101370.009483440.011999410.01624420.0181260.01050790.207675

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS11.59760 DZD
5 GHS57.98800 DZD
10 GHS115.97600 DZD
20 GHS231.95200 DZD
50 GHS579.88000 DZD
100 GHS1159.76000 DZD
250 GHS2899.40000 DZD
500 GHS5798.80000 DZD
1000 GHS11597.60000 DZD
2000 GHS23195.20000 DZD
5000 GHS57988.00000 DZD
10000 GHS115976.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0.08622 GHS
5 DZD0.43112 GHS
10 DZD0.86225 GHS
20 DZD1.72450 GHS
50 DZD4.31124 GHS
100 DZD8.62248 GHS
250 DZD21.55620 GHS
500 DZD43.11240 GHS
1000 DZD86.22480 GHS
2000 DZD172.44960 GHS
5000 DZD431.12400 GHS
10000 DZD862.24800 GHS