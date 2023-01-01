5 Ghanaian cedis to Czech korunas

Convert GHS to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
9.62 czk

1.00000 GHS = 1.92357 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.353050.9176518.63830.790171.336651.5101283.3395
1 CAD0.73907110.67820213.7750.5839920.9878791.1160861.5938
1 EUR1.089751.47449120.31110.86111.456611.6456590.8192
1 ZAR0.0536530.07259510.049234210.0423950.07171520.08102234.47141

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GHS1.92357 CZK
5 GHS9.61785 CZK
10 GHS19.23570 CZK
20 GHS38.47140 CZK
50 GHS96.17850 CZK
100 GHS192.35700 CZK
250 GHS480.89250 CZK
500 GHS961.78500 CZK
1000 GHS1923.57000 CZK
2000 GHS3847.14000 CZK
5000 GHS9617.85000 CZK
10000 GHS19235.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CZK0.51987 GHS
5 CZK2.59933 GHS
10 CZK5.19867 GHS
20 CZK10.39734 GHS
50 CZK25.99335 GHS
100 CZK51.98670 GHS
250 CZK129.96675 GHS
500 CZK259.93350 GHS
1000 CZK519.86700 GHS
2000 CZK1039.73400 GHS
5000 CZK2599.33500 GHS
10000 CZK5198.67000 GHS