1,000 ghs
1,077.89 bwp

1.000 GHS = 1.078 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Botswanan Pula
1 GHS1.07789 BWP
5 GHS5.38945 BWP
10 GHS10.77890 BWP
20 GHS21.55780 BWP
50 GHS53.89450 BWP
100 GHS107.78900 BWP
250 GHS269.47250 BWP
500 GHS538.94500 BWP
1000 GHS1,077.89000 BWP
2000 GHS2,155.78000 BWP
5000 GHS5,389.45000 BWP
10000 GHS10,778.90000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BWP0.92774 GHS
5 BWP4.63868 GHS
10 BWP9.27735 GHS
20 BWP18.55470 GHS
50 BWP46.38675 GHS
100 BWP92.77350 GHS
250 BWP231.93375 GHS
500 BWP463.86750 GHS
1000 BWP927.73500 GHS
2000 BWP1,855.47000 GHS
5000 BWP4,638.67500 GHS
10000 BWP9,277.35000 GHS