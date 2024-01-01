Convert GHS to BWP at the real exchange rate

Ghanaian cedis to Botswanan pulas today

1,000 ghs
938.38 bwp

GH¢1.000 GHS = P0.9384 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.452
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2580.5770.9911.161.108
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4350.8461.4521.61389.577
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Botswanan Pula
1 GHS0.93838 BWP
5 GHS4.69188 BWP
10 GHS9.38375 BWP
20 GHS18.76750 BWP
50 GHS46.91875 BWP
100 GHS93.83750 BWP
250 GHS234.59375 BWP
500 GHS469.18750 BWP
1000 GHS938.37500 BWP
2000 GHS1,876.75000 BWP
5000 GHS4,691.87500 BWP
10000 GHS9,383.75000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BWP1.06567 GHS
5 BWP5.32835 GHS
10 BWP10.65670 GHS
20 BWP21.31340 GHS
50 BWP53.28350 GHS
100 BWP106.56700 GHS
250 BWP266.41750 GHS
500 BWP532.83500 GHS
1000 BWP1,065.67000 GHS
2000 BWP2,131.34000 GHS
5000 BWP5,328.35000 GHS
10000 BWP10,656.70000 GHS