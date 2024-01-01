Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
58,616.30 mur

1.000 GGP = 58.62 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3391.4721.6630.96718.219
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8181.7241.9481.13321.341
1 USD0.9210.786183.21.3561.5310.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GGP58.61630 MUR
5 GGP293.08150 MUR
10 GGP586.16300 MUR
20 GGP1,172.32600 MUR
50 GGP2,930.81500 MUR
100 GGP5,861.63000 MUR
250 GGP14,654.07500 MUR
500 GGP29,308.15000 MUR
1000 GGP58,616.30000 MUR
2000 GGP117,232.60000 MUR
5000 GGP293,081.50000 MUR
10000 GGP586,163.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 MUR0.01706 GGP
5 MUR0.08530 GGP
10 MUR0.17060 GGP
20 MUR0.34120 GGP
50 MUR0.85301 GGP
100 MUR1.70601 GGP
250 MUR4.26503 GGP
500 MUR8.53005 GGP
1000 MUR17.06010 GGP
2000 MUR34.12020 GGP
5000 MUR85.30050 GGP
10000 MUR170.60100 GGP