1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert GGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
55,954 mur

1.00000 GGP = 55.95400 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8611.0990.79431.474011.644660.952918.8332
1 GBP1.1614411.26595105.451.711941.910151.1067421.8733
1 USD0.917450.789921183.29751.35231.508860.874217.2782
1 INR0.01101390.009483130.012005210.01623460.01811420.01049490.207428

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GGP55.95400 MUR
5 GGP279.77000 MUR
10 GGP559.54000 MUR
20 GGP1119.08000 MUR
50 GGP2797.70000 MUR
100 GGP5595.40000 MUR
250 GGP13988.50000 MUR
500 GGP27977.00000 MUR
1000 GGP55954.00000 MUR
2000 GGP111908.00000 MUR
5000 GGP279770.00000 MUR
10000 GGP559540.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 MUR0.01787 GGP
5 MUR0.08936 GGP
10 MUR0.17872 GGP
20 MUR0.35744 GGP
50 MUR0.89359 GGP
100 MUR1.78718 GGP
250 MUR4.46795 GGP
500 MUR8.93590 GGP
1000 MUR17.87180 GGP
2000 MUR35.74360 GGP
5000 MUR89.35900 GGP
10000 MUR178.71800 GGP