20 Mauritian rupees to Guernsey pounds

Convert MUR to GGP at the real exchange rate

20 mur
0.36 ggp

1.00000 MUR = 0.01780 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 MUR0.01780 GGP
5 MUR0.08899 GGP
10 MUR0.17799 GGP
20 MUR0.35598 GGP
50 MUR0.88995 GGP
100 MUR1.77990 GGP
250 MUR4.44975 GGP
500 MUR8.89950 GGP
1000 MUR17.79900 GGP
2000 MUR35.59800 GGP
5000 MUR88.99500 GGP
10000 MUR177.99000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GGP56.18280 MUR
5 GGP280.91400 MUR
10 GGP561.82800 MUR
20 GGP1123.65600 MUR
50 GGP2809.14000 MUR
100 GGP5618.28000 MUR
250 GGP14045.70000 MUR
500 GGP28091.40000 MUR
1000 GGP56182.80000 MUR
2000 GGP112365.60000 MUR
5000 GGP280914.00000 MUR
10000 GGP561828.00000 MUR