10 Georgian laris to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GEL to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 gel
2.96 shp

1.00000 GEL = 0.29558 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.089990.82521.493491.661430.9639518.7301
1 GBP1.1492911.25265104.3881.716511.909531.1078621.527
1 USD0.91750.798308183.33351.37031.524390.8844517.1852
1 INR0.01101020.009579670.01210.01644360.01829260.01061340.206222

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saint Helena Pound
1 GEL0.29558 SHP
5 GEL1.47791 SHP
10 GEL2.95583 SHP
20 GEL5.91166 SHP
50 GEL14.77915 SHP
100 GEL29.55830 SHP
250 GEL73.89575 SHP
500 GEL147.79150 SHP
1000 GEL295.58300 SHP
2000 GEL591.16600 SHP
5000 GEL1477.91500 SHP
10000 GEL2955.83000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Georgian Lari
1 SHP3.38315 GEL
5 SHP16.91575 GEL
10 SHP33.83150 GEL
20 SHP67.66300 GEL
50 SHP169.15750 GEL
100 SHP338.31500 GEL
250 SHP845.78750 GEL
500 SHP1691.57500 GEL
1000 SHP3383.15000 GEL
2000 SHP6766.30000 GEL
5000 SHP16915.75000 GEL
10000 SHP33831.50000 GEL