1 Saint Helena pound to Georgian laris

Convert SHP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 shp
3.41 gel

1.00000 SHP = 3.41143 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Georgian Lari
1 SHP3.41143 GEL
5 SHP17.05715 GEL
10 SHP34.11430 GEL
20 SHP68.22860 GEL
50 SHP170.57150 GEL
100 SHP341.14300 GEL
250 SHP852.85750 GEL
500 SHP1705.71500 GEL
1000 SHP3411.43000 GEL
2000 SHP6822.86000 GEL
5000 SHP17057.15000 GEL
10000 SHP34114.30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saint Helena Pound
1 GEL0.29313 SHP
5 GEL1.46566 SHP
10 GEL2.93133 SHP
20 GEL5.86266 SHP
50 GEL14.65665 SHP
100 GEL29.31330 SHP
250 GEL73.28325 SHP
500 GEL146.56650 SHP
1000 GEL293.13300 SHP
2000 GEL586.26600 SHP
5000 GEL1465.66500 SHP
10000 GEL2931.33000 SHP