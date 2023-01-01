1 thousand Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

Convert GEL to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
6,938.89 lsl

1.00000 GEL = 6.93889 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090390.85851.493491.661540.9639518.735
1 GBP1.1495611.25345104.4541.716981.910161.1081221.5384
1 USD0.917150.797798183.33351.36981.523930.884117.1833
1 INR0.01100610.009573560.01210.01643760.01828710.01060920.206199

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.93889 LSL
5 GEL34.69445 LSL
10 GEL69.38890 LSL
20 GEL138.77780 LSL
50 GEL346.94450 LSL
100 GEL693.88900 LSL
250 GEL1734.72250 LSL
500 GEL3469.44500 LSL
1000 GEL6938.89000 LSL
2000 GEL13877.78000 LSL
5000 GEL34694.45000 LSL
10000 GEL69388.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.14411 GEL
5 LSL0.72057 GEL
10 LSL1.44115 GEL
20 LSL2.88230 GEL
50 LSL7.20575 GEL
100 LSL14.41150 GEL
250 LSL36.02875 GEL
500 LSL72.05750 GEL
1000 LSL144.11500 GEL
2000 LSL288.23000 GEL
5000 LSL720.57500 GEL
10000 LSL1441.15000 GEL