2000 Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

Convert GEL to LSL at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
13,877.56 lsl

1.00000 GEL = 6.93878 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090390.85851.49361.661540.96418.7344
1 GBP1.1495611.2535104.4591.717171.910241.1081721.5386
1 USD0.917150.797766183.33351.36991.523930.884117.1828
1 INR0.01100610.009573180.01210.01643880.01828710.01060920.206193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.93878 LSL
5 GEL34.69390 LSL
10 GEL69.38780 LSL
20 GEL138.77560 LSL
50 GEL346.93900 LSL
100 GEL693.87800 LSL
250 GEL1734.69500 LSL
500 GEL3469.39000 LSL
1000 GEL6938.78000 LSL
2000 GEL13877.56000 LSL
5000 GEL34693.90000 LSL
10000 GEL69387.80000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.14412 GEL
5 LSL0.72059 GEL
10 LSL1.44117 GEL
20 LSL2.88234 GEL
50 LSL7.20585 GEL
100 LSL14.41170 GEL
250 LSL36.02925 GEL
500 LSL72.05850 GEL
1000 LSL144.11700 GEL
2000 LSL288.23400 GEL
5000 LSL720.58500 GEL
10000 LSL1441.17000 GEL