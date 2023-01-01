10 Lesotho lotis to Georgian laris

Convert LSL to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
1.44 gel

1.00000 LSL = 0.14358 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86841.091791.05161.493551.661640.964118.7179
1 GBP1.1515411.2572104.8551.719981.913551.110221.5554
1 USD0.9160.795418183.40351.36811.522070.883117.1456
1 INR0.01098280.009536990.011989910.01640340.01824950.01058830.205574

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.14358 GEL
5 LSL0.71789 GEL
10 LSL1.43578 GEL
20 LSL2.87156 GEL
50 LSL7.17890 GEL
100 LSL14.35780 GEL
250 LSL35.89450 GEL
500 LSL71.78900 GEL
1000 LSL143.57800 GEL
2000 LSL287.15600 GEL
5000 LSL717.89000 GEL
10000 LSL1435.78000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.96486 LSL
5 GEL34.82430 LSL
10 GEL69.64860 LSL
20 GEL139.29720 LSL
50 GEL348.24300 LSL
100 GEL696.48600 LSL
250 GEL1741.21500 LSL
500 GEL3482.43000 LSL
1000 GEL6964.86000 LSL
2000 GEL13929.72000 LSL
5000 GEL34824.30000 LSL
10000 GEL69648.60000 LSL