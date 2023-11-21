50 British pounds sterling to Philippine pesos

Convert GBP to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
3,484.49 php

1.00000 GBP = 69.68970 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870351.091190.90991.49591.661740.96418.7447
1 GBP1.1489611.2537104.4581.718821.909381.107621.5381
1 USD0.91650.797639183.31951.3711.5230.883517.1796
1 INR0.01099990.009573260.01200210.01645470.0182790.01060380.206189

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Philippine Peso
1 GBP69.68970 PHP
5 GBP348.44850 PHP
10 GBP696.89700 PHP
20 GBP1393.79400 PHP
50 GBP3484.48500 PHP
100 GBP6968.97000 PHP
250 GBP17422.42500 PHP
500 GBP34844.85000 PHP
1000 GBP69689.70000 PHP
2000 GBP139379.40000 PHP
5000 GBP348448.50000 PHP
10000 GBP696897.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 PHP0.01435 GBP
5 PHP0.07175 GBP
10 PHP0.14349 GBP
20 PHP0.28699 GBP
50 PHP0.71747 GBP
100 PHP1.43493 GBP
250 PHP3.58733 GBP
500 PHP7.17465 GBP
1000 PHP14.34930 GBP
2000 PHP28.69860 GBP
5000 PHP71.74650 GBP
10000 PHP143.49300 GBP