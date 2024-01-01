Falkland Islands pounds to Singapore dollars today

Convert FKP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
1,707.77 sgd

1.000 FKP = 1.708 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2951.4731.6620.96718.211
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7371.7241.9461.13321.325
1 USD0.9210.787183.2021.3571.5310.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 FKP1.70777 SGD
5 FKP8.53885 SGD
10 FKP17.07770 SGD
20 FKP34.15540 SGD
50 FKP85.38850 SGD
100 FKP170.77700 SGD
250 FKP426.94250 SGD
500 FKP853.88500 SGD
1000 FKP1,707.77000 SGD
2000 FKP3,415.54000 SGD
5000 FKP8,538.85000 SGD
10000 FKP17,077.70000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SGD0.58556 FKP
5 SGD2.92780 FKP
10 SGD5.85560 FKP
20 SGD11.71120 FKP
50 SGD29.27800 FKP
100 SGD58.55600 FKP
250 SGD146.39000 FKP
500 SGD292.78000 FKP
1000 SGD585.56000 FKP
2000 SGD1,171.12000 FKP
5000 SGD2,927.80000 FKP
10000 SGD5,855.60000 FKP