1 Falkland Islands pound to Singapore dollars

Convert FKP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 fkp
1.68 sgd

1.00000 FKP = 1.68047 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.0904590.8711.493531.662520.964518.7447
1 GBP1.1492911.25325104.4381.716511.910731.1084921.5432
1 USD0.917050.797925183.33351.369651.524620.884517.1899
1 INR0.01100460.009575090.01210.01643580.01829540.0106140.206278

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 FKP1.68047 SGD
5 FKP8.40235 SGD
10 FKP16.80470 SGD
20 FKP33.60940 SGD
50 FKP84.02350 SGD
100 FKP168.04700 SGD
250 FKP420.11750 SGD
500 FKP840.23500 SGD
1000 FKP1680.47000 SGD
2000 FKP3360.94000 SGD
5000 FKP8402.35000 SGD
10000 FKP16804.70000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SGD0.59507 FKP
5 SGD2.97535 FKP
10 SGD5.95070 FKP
20 SGD11.90140 FKP
50 SGD29.75350 FKP
100 SGD59.50700 FKP
250 SGD148.76750 FKP
500 SGD297.53500 FKP
1000 SGD595.07000 FKP
2000 SGD1190.14000 FKP
5000 SGD2975.35000 FKP
10000 SGD5950.70000 FKP