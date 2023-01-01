5 Singapore dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert SGD to FKP at the real exchange rate

5 sgd
2.98 fkp

1.00000 SGD = 0.59540 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SGD0.59540 FKP
5 SGD2.97700 FKP
10 SGD5.95399 FKP
20 SGD11.90798 FKP
50 SGD29.76995 FKP
100 SGD59.53990 FKP
250 SGD148.84975 FKP
500 SGD297.69950 FKP
1000 SGD595.39900 FKP
2000 SGD1190.79800 FKP
5000 SGD2976.99500 FKP
10000 SGD5953.99000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 FKP1.67954 SGD
5 FKP8.39770 SGD
10 FKP16.79540 SGD
20 FKP33.59080 SGD
50 FKP83.97700 SGD
100 FKP167.95400 SGD
250 FKP419.88500 SGD
500 FKP839.77000 SGD
1000 FKP1679.54000 SGD
2000 FKP3359.08000 SGD
5000 FKP8397.70000 SGD
10000 FKP16795.40000 SGD