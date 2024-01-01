Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials today

Convert ETB to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
6.781 omr

1.000 ETB = 0.006781 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:35
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Omani Rial
1 ETB0.00678 OMR
5 ETB0.03391 OMR
10 ETB0.06781 OMR
20 ETB0.13563 OMR
50 ETB0.33907 OMR
100 ETB0.67814 OMR
250 ETB1.69535 OMR
500 ETB3.39071 OMR
1000 ETB6.78141 OMR
2000 ETB13.56282 OMR
5000 ETB33.90705 OMR
10000 ETB67.81410 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ethiopian Birr
1 OMR147.46200 ETB
5 OMR737.31000 ETB
10 OMR1,474.62000 ETB
20 OMR2,949.24000 ETB
50 OMR7,373.10000 ETB
100 OMR14,746.20000 ETB
250 OMR36,865.50000 ETB
500 OMR73,731.00000 ETB
1000 OMR147,462.00000 ETB
2000 OMR294,924.00000 ETB
5000 OMR737,310.00000 ETB
10000 OMR1,474,620.00000 ETB