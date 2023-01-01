5 Ethiopian birrs to Omani rials

Convert ETB to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 etb
0.034 omr

1.00000 ETB = 0.00685 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Wise

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Omani Rial
1 ETB0.00685 OMR
5 ETB0.03427 OMR
10 ETB0.06855 OMR
20 ETB0.13710 OMR
50 ETB0.34275 OMR
100 ETB0.68550 OMR
250 ETB1.71375 OMR
500 ETB3.42750 OMR
1000 ETB6.85500 OMR
2000 ETB13.71000 OMR
5000 ETB34.27500 OMR
10000 ETB68.55000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ethiopian Birr
1 OMR145.87900 ETB
5 OMR729.39500 ETB
10 OMR1458.79000 ETB
20 OMR2917.58000 ETB
50 OMR7293.95000 ETB
100 OMR14587.90000 ETB
250 OMR36469.75000 ETB
500 OMR72939.50000 ETB
1000 OMR145879.00000 ETB
2000 OMR291758.00000 ETB
5000 OMR729395.00000 ETB
10000 OMR1458790.00000 ETB