Ethiopian birrs to Swiss francs today

Convert ETB to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
15.69 chf

1.000 ETB = 0.01569 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Wise

Loading

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swiss Franc
1 ETB0.01569 CHF
5 ETB0.07845 CHF
10 ETB0.15689 CHF
20 ETB0.31379 CHF
50 ETB0.78447 CHF
100 ETB1.56895 CHF
250 ETB3.92237 CHF
500 ETB7.84475 CHF
1000 ETB15.68950 CHF
2000 ETB31.37900 CHF
5000 ETB78.44750 CHF
10000 ETB156.89500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 CHF63.73690 ETB
5 CHF318.68450 ETB
10 CHF637.36900 ETB
20 CHF1,274.73800 ETB
50 CHF3,186.84500 ETB
100 CHF6,373.69000 ETB
250 CHF15,934.22500 ETB
500 CHF31,868.45000 ETB
1000 CHF63,736.90000 ETB
2000 CHF127,473.80000 ETB
5000 CHF318,684.50000 ETB
10000 CHF637,369.00000 ETB