1.00000 ETB = 0.01574 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
1 EUR10.870151.090490.84071.49391.662320.9637518.7416
1 GBP1.1492311.2531104.3951.716811.910361.1075721.538
1 USD0.91710.798021183.30951.370051.524510.8838517.1878
1 INR0.01100830.009578990.012003410.01644530.01829930.01060920.206313

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swiss Franc
1 ETB0.01574 CHF
5 ETB0.07869 CHF
10 ETB0.15738 CHF
20 ETB0.31475 CHF
50 ETB0.78689 CHF
100 ETB1.57377 CHF
250 ETB3.93443 CHF
500 ETB7.86885 CHF
1000 ETB15.73770 CHF
2000 ETB31.47540 CHF
5000 ETB78.68850 CHF
10000 ETB157.37700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 CHF63.54160 ETB
5 CHF317.70800 ETB
10 CHF635.41600 ETB
20 CHF1270.83200 ETB
50 CHF3177.08000 ETB
100 CHF6354.16000 ETB
250 CHF15885.40000 ETB
500 CHF31770.80000 ETB
1000 CHF63541.60000 ETB
2000 CHF127083.20000 ETB
5000 CHF317708.00000 ETB
10000 CHF635416.00000 ETB