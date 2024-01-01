Ethiopian birrs to Canadian dollars today

Convert ETB to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
23.92 cad

1.000 ETB = 0.02392 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Canadian Dollar
1 ETB0.02392 CAD
5 ETB0.11958 CAD
10 ETB0.23915 CAD
20 ETB0.47830 CAD
50 ETB1.19576 CAD
100 ETB2.39152 CAD
250 ETB5.97880 CAD
500 ETB11.95760 CAD
1000 ETB23.91520 CAD
2000 ETB47.83040 CAD
5000 ETB119.57600 CAD
10000 ETB239.15200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 CAD41.81450 ETB
5 CAD209.07250 ETB
10 CAD418.14500 ETB
20 CAD836.29000 ETB
50 CAD2,090.72500 ETB
100 CAD4,181.45000 ETB
250 CAD10,453.62500 ETB
500 CAD20,907.25000 ETB
1000 CAD41,814.50000 ETB
2000 CAD83,629.00000 ETB
5000 CAD209,072.50000 ETB
10000 CAD418,145.00000 ETB