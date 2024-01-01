Ethiopian birrs to Canadian dollars today

Convert ETB to CAD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = C$0.01158 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
ETB to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 ETB to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01170.0240
Low0.01130.0113
Average0.01150.0131
Change0.63%-51.62%
1 ETB to CAD stats

The performance of ETB to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for ETB to CAD was 0.63.

The performance of ETB to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0240 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for ETB to CAD was -51.62.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Canadian Dollar
1 ETB0.01158 CAD
5 ETB0.05788 CAD
10 ETB0.11575 CAD
20 ETB0.23150 CAD
50 ETB0.57876 CAD
100 ETB1.15751 CAD
250 ETB2.89377 CAD
500 ETB5.78755 CAD
1000 ETB11.57510 CAD
2000 ETB23.15020 CAD
5000 ETB57.87550 CAD
10000 ETB115.75100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 CAD86.39250 ETB
5 CAD431.96250 ETB
10 CAD863.92500 ETB
20 CAD1727.85000 ETB
50 CAD4319.62500 ETB
100 CAD8639.25000 ETB
250 CAD21598.12500 ETB
500 CAD43196.25000 ETB
1000 CAD86392.50000 ETB
2000 CAD172785.00000 ETB
5000 CAD431962.50000 ETB
10000 CAD863925.00000 ETB