Ethiopian birrs to Bahraini dinars today

Convert ETB to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
6.639 bhd

1.000 ETB = 0.006639 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00664 BHD
5 ETB0.03320 BHD
10 ETB0.06639 BHD
20 ETB0.13279 BHD
50 ETB0.33196 BHD
100 ETB0.66393 BHD
250 ETB1.65982 BHD
500 ETB3.31964 BHD
1000 ETB6.63927 BHD
2000 ETB13.27854 BHD
5000 ETB33.19635 BHD
10000 ETB66.39270 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD150.61900 ETB
5 BHD753.09500 ETB
10 BHD1,506.19000 ETB
20 BHD3,012.38000 ETB
50 BHD7,530.95000 ETB
100 BHD15,061.90000 ETB
250 BHD37,654.75000 ETB
500 BHD75,309.50000 ETB
1000 BHD150,619.00000 ETB
2000 BHD301,238.00000 ETB
5000 BHD753,095.00000 ETB
10000 BHD1,506,190.00000 ETB