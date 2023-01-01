1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Bahraini dinars

Convert ETB to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
6.704 bhd

1.00000 ETB = 0.00670 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00670 BHD
5 ETB0.03352 BHD
10 ETB0.06704 BHD
20 ETB0.13408 BHD
50 ETB0.33520 BHD
100 ETB0.67039 BHD
250 ETB1.67598 BHD
500 ETB3.35196 BHD
1000 ETB6.70392 BHD
2000 ETB13.40784 BHD
5000 ETB33.51960 BHD
10000 ETB67.03920 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD149.16700 ETB
5 BHD745.83500 ETB
10 BHD1491.67000 ETB
20 BHD2983.34000 ETB
50 BHD7458.35000 ETB
100 BHD14916.70000 ETB
250 BHD37291.75000 ETB
500 BHD74583.50000 ETB
1000 BHD149167.00000 ETB
2000 BHD298334.00000 ETB
5000 BHD745835.00000 ETB
10000 BHD1491670.00000 ETB