500 Bahraini dinars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BHD to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
137,238.50 etb

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Br274.5 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High274.4770274.4770
Low152.6760151.1590
Average180.5418161.6977
Change79.58%80.63%
View full history

1 BHD to ETB stats

The performance of BHD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 274.4770 and a 30 day low of 152.6760. This means the 30 day average was 180.5418. The change for BHD to ETB was 79.58.

The performance of BHD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 274.4770 and a 90 day low of 151.1590. This means the 90 day average was 161.6977. The change for BHD to ETB was 80.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD274.47700 ETB
5 BHD1,372.38500 ETB
10 BHD2,744.77000 ETB
20 BHD5,489.54000 ETB
50 BHD13,723.85000 ETB
100 BHD27,447.70000 ETB
250 BHD68,619.25000 ETB
500 BHD137,238.50000 ETB
1000 BHD274,477.00000 ETB
2000 BHD548,954.00000 ETB
5000 BHD1,372,385.00000 ETB
10000 BHD2,744,770.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00364 BHD
5 ETB0.01822 BHD
10 ETB0.03643 BHD
20 ETB0.07287 BHD
50 ETB0.18216 BHD
100 ETB0.36433 BHD
250 ETB0.91082 BHD
500 ETB1.82165 BHD
1000 ETB3.64329 BHD
2000 ETB7.28658 BHD
5000 ETB18.21645 BHD
10000 ETB36.43290 BHD