Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 274.477 today, reflecting a 2.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 30.638% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 275.186 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 153.156 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.268% increase in value.