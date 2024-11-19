Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 326.607 today, reflecting a 1.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.722% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 326.793 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 321.077 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -1.423% decrease in value.