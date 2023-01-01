1 Egyptian pound to Samoan talas

Convert EGP to WST at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.09 wst

1.00000 EGP = 0.08881 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090590.85561.493491.662090.963618.7425
1 GBP1.1492911.25325104.4151.716391.910151.1074621.5397
1 USD0.9170.797925183.31551.369551.524160.8836517.1871
1 INR0.01100650.009577150.012002610.01643810.01829380.01060610.206289

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0.08881 WST
5 EGP0.44405 WST
10 EGP0.88810 WST
20 EGP1.77621 WST
50 EGP4.44051 WST
100 EGP8.88103 WST
250 EGP22.20257 WST
500 EGP44.40515 WST
1000 EGP88.81030 WST
2000 EGP177.62060 WST
5000 EGP444.05150 WST
10000 EGP888.10300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST11.26000 EGP
5 WST56.30000 EGP
10 WST112.60000 EGP
20 WST225.20000 EGP
50 WST563.00000 EGP
100 WST1126.00000 EGP
250 WST2815.00000 EGP
500 WST5630.00000 EGP
1000 WST11260.00000 EGP
2000 WST22520.00000 EGP
5000 WST56300.00000 EGP
10000 WST112600.00000 EGP