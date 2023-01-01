1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Djiboutian francs

Convert EGP to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
5,762 djf

1.00000 EGP = 5.76214 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.0990.80081.493741.662220.9629518.7214
1 GBP1.1496911.25325104.41.717451.911171.1070921.5253
1 USD0.917450.797925183.30351.37041.524970.8834517.1756
1 INR0.01101310.009578530.012004310.01645070.01830620.01060520.206181

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 EGP5.76214 DJF
5 EGP28.81070 DJF
10 EGP57.62140 DJF
20 EGP115.24280 DJF
50 EGP288.10700 DJF
100 EGP576.21400 DJF
250 EGP1440.53500 DJF
500 EGP2881.07000 DJF
1000 EGP5762.14000 DJF
2000 EGP11524.28000 DJF
5000 EGP28810.70000 DJF
10000 EGP57621.40000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 DJF0.17355 EGP
5 DJF0.86774 EGP
10 DJF1.73547 EGP
20 DJF3.47094 EGP
50 DJF8.67735 EGP
100 DJF17.35470 EGP
250 DJF43.38675 EGP
500 DJF86.77350 EGP
1000 DJF173.54700 EGP
2000 DJF347.09400 EGP
5000 DJF867.73500 EGP
10000 DJF1735.47000 EGP