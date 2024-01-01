Algerian dinars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert DZD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
2.803 bhd

1.000 DZD = 0.002803 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2421.4731.6620.96618.236
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6561.7241.9461.13121.351
1 USD0.9220.787183.1841.3581.5320.89116.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00280 BHD
5 DZD0.01401 BHD
10 DZD0.02803 BHD
20 DZD0.05605 BHD
50 DZD0.14013 BHD
100 DZD0.28025 BHD
250 DZD0.70063 BHD
500 DZD1.40126 BHD
1000 DZD2.80251 BHD
2000 DZD5.60502 BHD
5000 DZD14.01255 BHD
10000 DZD28.02510 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD356.82300 DZD
5 BHD1,784.11500 DZD
10 BHD3,568.23000 DZD
20 BHD7,136.46000 DZD
50 BHD17,841.15000 DZD
100 BHD35,682.30000 DZD
250 BHD89,205.75000 DZD
500 BHD178,411.50000 DZD
1000 BHD356,823.00000 DZD
2000 BHD713,646.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1,784,115.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3,568,230.00000 DZD