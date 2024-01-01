20 Bahraini dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert BHD to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
7,136.28 dzd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = دج356.8 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High357.2040357.5830
Low355.5990355.5990
Average356.3166356.4973
Change0.09%0.17%
1 BHD to DZD stats

The performance of BHD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 357.2040 and a 30 day low of 355.5990. This means the 30 day average was 356.3166. The change for BHD to DZD was 0.09.

The performance of BHD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 357.5830 and a 90 day low of 355.5990. This means the 90 day average was 356.4973. The change for BHD to DZD was 0.17.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD356.81400 DZD
5 BHD1,784.07000 DZD
10 BHD3,568.14000 DZD
20 BHD7,136.28000 DZD
50 BHD17,840.70000 DZD
100 BHD35,681.40000 DZD
250 BHD89,203.50000 DZD
500 BHD178,407.00000 DZD
1000 BHD356,814.00000 DZD
2000 BHD713,628.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1,784,070.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3,568,140.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00280 BHD
5 DZD0.01401 BHD
10 DZD0.02803 BHD
20 DZD0.05605 BHD
50 DZD0.14013 BHD
100 DZD0.28026 BHD
250 DZD0.70065 BHD
500 DZD1.40129 BHD
1000 DZD2.80258 BHD
2000 DZD5.60516 BHD
5000 DZD14.01290 BHD
10000 DZD28.02580 BHD