Dominican pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert DOP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
77.76 ron

1.000 DOP = 0.07776 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2451.4731.6620.96618.236
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6711.7251.9471.13121.353
1 USD0.9220.787183.1821.3581.5320.8916.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Romanian Leu
1 DOP0.07776 RON
5 DOP0.38881 RON
10 DOP0.77761 RON
20 DOP1.55522 RON
50 DOP3.88806 RON
100 DOP7.77612 RON
250 DOP19.44030 RON
500 DOP38.88060 RON
1000 DOP77.76120 RON
2000 DOP155.52240 RON
5000 DOP388.80600 RON
10000 DOP777.61200 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Dominican Peso
1 RON12.85990 DOP
5 RON64.29950 DOP
10 RON128.59900 DOP
20 RON257.19800 DOP
50 RON642.99500 DOP
100 RON1,285.99000 DOP
250 RON3,214.97500 DOP
500 RON6,429.95000 DOP
1000 RON12,859.90000 DOP
2000 RON25,719.80000 DOP
5000 RON64,299.50000 DOP
10000 RON128,599.00000 DOP