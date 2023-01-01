10 Dominican pesos to Romanian leus

Convert DOP to RON at the real exchange rate

10 dop
0.80 ron

1.00000 DOP = 0.08008 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
How to convert Dominican pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Romanian Leu
1 DOP0.08008 RON
5 DOP0.40041 RON
10 DOP0.80081 RON
20 DOP1.60162 RON
50 DOP4.00405 RON
100 DOP8.00810 RON
250 DOP20.02025 RON
500 DOP40.04050 RON
1000 DOP80.08100 RON
2000 DOP160.16200 RON
5000 DOP400.40500 RON
10000 DOP800.81000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Dominican Peso
1 RON12.48740 DOP
5 RON62.43700 DOP
10 RON124.87400 DOP
20 RON249.74800 DOP
50 RON624.37000 DOP
100 RON1248.74000 DOP
250 RON3121.85000 DOP
500 RON6243.70000 DOP
1000 RON12487.40000 DOP
2000 RON24974.80000 DOP
5000 RON62437.00000 DOP
10000 RON124874.00000 DOP