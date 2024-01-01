Dominican pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert DOP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
791.86 mur

1.000 DOP = 0.7919 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2371.4731.6620.96618.24
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6621.7251.9471.13121.358
1 USD0.9220.787183.1791.3581.5320.89116.814
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.79186 MUR
5 DOP3.95932 MUR
10 DOP7.91863 MUR
20 DOP15.83726 MUR
50 DOP39.59315 MUR
100 DOP79.18630 MUR
250 DOP197.96575 MUR
500 DOP395.93150 MUR
1000 DOP791.86300 MUR
2000 DOP1,583.72600 MUR
5000 DOP3,959.31500 MUR
10000 DOP7,918.63000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.26284 DOP
5 MUR6.31420 DOP
10 MUR12.62840 DOP
20 MUR25.25680 DOP
50 MUR63.14200 DOP
100 MUR126.28400 DOP
250 MUR315.71000 DOP
500 MUR631.42000 DOP
1000 MUR1,262.84000 DOP
2000 MUR2,525.68000 DOP
5000 MUR6,314.20000 DOP
10000 MUR12,628.40000 DOP