10 Danish kroner to Turkmenistani manats

Convert DKK to TMT at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
5.12 tmt

1.00000 DKK = 0.51189 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.09211.45180.87015310.8921.6643811.723391.0046
1 USD0.91575110.4870.796844284.71.5241610.735683.3375
1 SEK0.08732250.095356310.075983727.14790.1453381.023717.94674
1 GBP1.149231.2549513.16071357.2841.9127413.4727104.584

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 DKK0.51189 TMT
5 DKK2.55946 TMT
10 DKK5.11892 TMT
20 DKK10.23784 TMT
50 DKK25.59460 TMT
100 DKK51.18920 TMT
250 DKK127.97300 TMT
500 DKK255.94600 TMT
1000 DKK511.89200 TMT
2000 DKK1023.78400 TMT
5000 DKK2559.46000 TMT
10000 DKK5118.92000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Danish Krone
1 TMT1.95354 DKK
5 TMT9.76770 DKK
10 TMT19.53540 DKK
20 TMT39.07080 DKK
50 TMT97.67700 DKK
100 TMT195.35400 DKK
250 TMT488.38500 DKK
500 TMT976.77000 DKK
1000 TMT1953.54000 DKK
2000 TMT3907.08000 DKK
5000 TMT9767.70000 DKK
10000 TMT19535.40000 DKK