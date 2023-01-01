250 Danish kroner to Honduran lempiras

Convert DKK to HNL at the real exchange rate

250 dkk
903.71 hnl

1.00000 DKK = 3.61484 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091511.45030.8723310.751.6628611.707390.9716
1 USD0.91615110.49020.799169284.71.5234610.725683.3455
1 SEK0.0873340.095327110.076181427.13960.1452271.022447.94508
1 GBP1.146391.251313.12661356.2451.9063113.4212104.29

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.61484 HNL
5 DKK18.07420 HNL
10 DKK36.14840 HNL
20 DKK72.29680 HNL
50 DKK180.74200 HNL
100 DKK361.48400 HNL
250 DKK903.71000 HNL
500 DKK1807.42000 HNL
1000 DKK3614.84000 HNL
2000 DKK7229.68000 HNL
5000 DKK18074.20000 HNL
10000 DKK36148.40000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27664 DKK
5 HNL1.38319 DKK
10 HNL2.76637 DKK
20 HNL5.53274 DKK
50 HNL13.83185 DKK
100 HNL27.66370 DKK
250 HNL69.15925 DKK
500 HNL138.31850 DKK
1000 HNL276.63700 DKK
2000 HNL553.27400 DKK
5000 HNL1383.18500 DKK
10000 HNL2766.37000 DKK