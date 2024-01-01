100 Honduran lempiras to Danish kroner

Convert HNL to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 hnl
27.21 dkk

L1.000 HNL = kr0.2721 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
HNL to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 HNL to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27630.2820
Low0.26850.2685
Average0.27260.2766
Change-1.51%-1.79%
1 HNL to DKK stats

The performance of HNL to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2763 and a 30 day low of 0.2685. This means the 30 day average was 0.2726. The change for HNL to DKK was -1.51.

The performance of HNL to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2820 and a 90 day low of 0.2685. This means the 90 day average was 0.2766. The change for HNL to DKK was -1.79.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27212 DKK
5 HNL1.36059 DKK
10 HNL2.72117 DKK
20 HNL5.44234 DKK
50 HNL13.60585 DKK
100 HNL27.21170 DKK
250 HNL68.02925 DKK
500 HNL136.05850 DKK
1000 HNL272.11700 DKK
2000 HNL544.23400 DKK
5000 HNL1,360.58500 DKK
10000 HNL2,721.17000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.67489 HNL
5 DKK18.37445 HNL
10 DKK36.74890 HNL
20 DKK73.49780 HNL
50 DKK183.74450 HNL
100 DKK367.48900 HNL
250 DKK918.72250 HNL
500 DKK1,837.44500 HNL
1000 DKK3,674.89000 HNL
2000 DKK7,349.78000 HNL
5000 DKK18,374.45000 HNL
10000 DKK36,748.90000 HNL