Honduran lempira to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Danish kroner is currently 0.272 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.937% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.273 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.269 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.614% decrease in value.