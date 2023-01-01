1 thousand Djiboutian francs to Kenyan shillings

Convert DJF to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
858 kes

1.00000 DJF = 0.85791 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 DJF0.85791 KES
5 DJF4.28953 KES
10 DJF8.57905 KES
20 DJF17.15810 KES
50 DJF42.89525 KES
100 DJF85.79050 KES
250 DJF214.47625 KES
500 DJF428.95250 KES
1000 DJF857.90500 KES
2000 DJF1715.81000 KES
5000 DJF4289.52500 KES
10000 DJF8579.05000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 KES1.16563 DJF
5 KES5.82815 DJF
10 KES11.65630 DJF
20 KES23.31260 DJF
50 KES58.28150 DJF
100 KES116.56300 DJF
250 KES291.40750 DJF
500 KES582.81500 DJF
1000 KES1165.63000 DJF
2000 KES2331.26000 DJF
5000 KES5828.15000 DJF
10000 KES11656.30000 DJF